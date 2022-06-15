.

Rep. Ben Igbakpa (PDP-Delta) has moved a constitutional point of order, urging the House to over ride President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto over delay in signing section 84 (8) of the 2022 Electoral Amendment Act into law.

Igbakpa moved the motion during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja under matter of urgent national importance.

Reports have it that the Electoral Amendment Act was recently amended by both chambers of the National Assembly, and was resent by the lawmakers after amendment of section 84 (8) for the President’s assent.

The section was to allow statutory delegates to participate in political party primaries.

The House of Reps on May 11 passed Section 84(8) of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2022 to allow statutory delegates to participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

NAN reports that the house amended the clause after considering a Bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Abubakar Fulata.

The current version, which was assented to by the President in February, prevented statutory delegates from taking part in party primaries.

The House while on recess convened an emergency session to amend Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act 2022.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, Governors, Ministers, the President among others could not participate during the just concluded party primaries as statutory delegates were not allowed.

This was not unconnected with the president’s refusal to sign the amended 2022 Electoral Act.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila however, asked that the motion should be put on notice.