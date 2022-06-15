By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives Wednesday moved to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the statutory delegates couched in section 84(4) of the electoral act.

It will be recalled that the national assembly had before the recent political parties primaries amended the act to accommodate the right of the statutory delegates to participate in the election processes.

But the President failed to give assent to the amended act.

Also, the 30 days constitutional window for the president to either sign or reject the amendment had elapsed without any reasons so far.

At the plenary, Hon. Ben Igbakpa representing Ethiope federal constituency of Delta State raised a constitutional point of order, citing section 58 (8) of the 1999 constitution which empowered the national assembly to enact laws and also override the President with two third majority of the members’ vote

But the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila asked that Igbakpa should come by a way of a motion to enable the House to consider the override or not.