By Biodun Busari

A woman, Martha Uche has volunteered to save the ailing daughter of the detained former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by donating her kidney.

The politician and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka are being held in the custody of the Metropolitan Police, London, the United Kingdom for allegedly trying to harvest the organ of a minor to save their daughter’s life.

In what appears to be a relief for the politician’s family, an International Passport sighted by Vanguard reveals that the supposed donor by name David Ukpo Nwamini is 21-year-old.

In another new development of good news to the Ekweremadus, Ms Uche said she just want save the dying girl, adding that she already saved her in her dream, but want to make it a reality.

When asked to name her price, she said she does not want anything for now.

She disclosed this on a Facebook video post watched by Vanguard this morning.

Uche said, “I want to help the girl because she needs help. She’s dying. They’ve already shown me in my dream. I’ve help the girl. I’ve already seen the girl in my dream. Even this morning I still had the dream. I need to do it to make it to come to pass.

“I don’t have any demands for now. I just want to save the girl. That’s the most important thing.”