A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the arrest of two Nigerians, Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice in the United Kingdom, UK over alleged organ harvesting.

Reno lamented that as bad as former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari is, his people are staying by him until he is proven guilty while Ekweremadu’s own people are the ones already condemning him.

Stating further that in the US, Trump’s people stayed loyal to him, no matter the charge. An accusation is not a conviction.

Metropolitan Police had said the couple was charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

The couple appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon and were denied bail

Reacting to this on Instagram, Reno wrote, “As bad as Abba Kyari is, his people are staying by him until he is proven guilty. In the US, Trump’s people stayed loyal to him, no matter the charge. An accusation is not a conviction. I feel sorry for this red cap chief.

“His own people are the ones already condemning him! The man could be innocent or guilty. We don’t know. A trial will determine his guilt. But what saddens me is the way and manner how own people are leading the charge to crucify him.

“His own people have totally forgotten the development he attracted to his area and are acting like he has already been convicted. I doubt he will be convicted. There must be an explanation. The man is not a pauper. But I feel sad how he is treated as an orphan.

“First have love amongst yourself before saying others don’t love you!”

Reno’s reaction is, however, coming after some Nigerians on Twitter celebrated the arrest of Ekweremadu in the UK.

See some reactions gathered by Vanguard

In another reaction, Ben McBidis 🇳🇬 @McBidis said, “If Sen. Ike Ekweremadu had just maintained his silence against Peter Obi! After opening his mouth waaa and attracting the spotlight, boom, UK police announced his arrest. Nemesis!!!”

$Boma 𓃵 🇳🇬 @9jaInformant tweeted, “Imagine Igbo people happy over the arrest of Ekweremadu because he’s not supporting Peter Obi. What a time to be alive.

“You Obi-dients that are doing this will surely regret it when people from other tribes start calling you names. Don’t stupid because of politics.”

Another person, Dahunsi Olabode🦋🦋 @DahunsiVict wrote, “You see how Igbos are “celebrating” Ike Ekweremadu arrest? That’s the only region that doesn’t play tribal or bitter politics.

“They’ve rejected their kinsmen over the years for lack of efficiency. Now, they found solace in Peter Obi, you are trying to gaslight them… Lol.”

“If Ike Ekweremadu’s arrest and allegations is genuine. Then they should arrest them to face the wrath of the law. But how can a deputy senate president wife engage herself is selling human organs. But don’t be surprised if the kid parent sold him out. Crazy things are happening,” tweeted Northerner @Northerner.

Opara @_Samuelopara added, “The arrest of Ike Ekweremadu in the UK shows how the police and the Judiciary are compromised in this country. Damn!”

“The new revelation of Ike Ekweremadu and wife’s arrest for organ harvesting shows once more how deeply into this deadly business our politicians have gone,” Kadosh! @Dopicah reacted. “A Nigerian senator was also fingered in Hiny Umoren’s death.”