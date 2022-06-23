By Nwafor Sunday

The Media Adviser to former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, Uche Anichukwu has refused to react to the story making the rounds that his boss was arrested in UK.

When the news broke of Ekweremadu’s arrest and of course his detention by the Metropolitan Police in London, Vanguard reach out to Uche to confirm the story and state the next step/plan, he said he would get back to us.

He stated this in a message he texted to one of our correspondents via phone.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60 were on Thursday arrested and would appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.