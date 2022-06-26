… says we followed due process in issuing David international passport

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, has affirmed that Mr. Ukpo Nwamini David, who is at the heart of the alleged organ harvesting saga involving former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, is 22 years old.

He added that the service adhered to due process in issuing the country’s ordinary passport to David.

Speaking with selected journalists, Sunday, the Nigeria Immigration Service boss said David applied for the international passport using the service’s portal.

Thereafter “he visited the Gwagwalada office of Immigration in Abuja with his birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, National Identification Number (NIN) and a letter of indigineship from the Ebonyi State Liason office confirming he is from the state.”

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service said all the available information provided by Ukpo Nwamini David showed that he was born on October 12, 2000.

“The Nigerian Immigration service relies on information and documentation from other government agencies like National Population Commission and the National Identification Management Commission,” he added.

He said the case of David was not an exception as the Immigration Service followed all the due process in issuing the international passport to him

Isah Jere Idris, therefore, appealed to the public to know that as a Nigerian, David was validly issued a Nigerian international passport.

Asked if the British Government or the National Assembly has contacted the Immigration office regarding the case of David, the Comptroller-General said nobody had contacted the service.

Recall that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were remanded in custody in London on Thursday, charged with plotting to have a 15-year-old boy taken into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs.

Vanguard News