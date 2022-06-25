…Discrepancies on claims to London Police exposed

More facts emerged yesterday on the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Eweremadu and his wife, Beatrice in UK over alleged conspiracy to harvest the organ of a minor.

On Thursday, the London metropolitan police said they were charging both Ekweremadu and his wife to court following an investigation by the police’s specialist crime team which was launched after detectives were alerted of potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022. Ekweremadu and his wife were subsequently remanded in custody until July 7 pending further investigation.



Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia reportedly had kidney-related problem and had been undergoing dialysis and needed a kidney transplant. A willing donor was however found by the family in Nigeria whose name was given as Ukpo Nwamini David and travel documents were secured for him that enabled him to travel to UK.



According to sources, Ukpo has been staying in Britain since February and was being well taken care of as various photographs he took while in UK and posted on his Facebook page indicated. Some of the photographs included the ones he took with his girl friend, who posted on her Facebook page, Princess David, that she was “in a relationship with ‘Un Stoppable’.



Before kidney transplant was to be done, however, the surgeons at the Royal Free Hospital London discovered that Ukpo’s kidney could not match Sonia’s. So, the operation could not be performed. The sources further revealed that Ukpo was therefore expected to return to Nigeria in May and that was when the trouble started. He didn’t want to return to Nigeria and believed he could secure an asylum in UK.



Ukpo, sources said then told the police that he was a minor, aged 15 years. He also told the police that he was deceived he would be given a better life in UK, unknown to him that the plan was to harvest his organ and that he was being forced back to Nigeria.



Facts that emerged have now exposed some discrepancies in the claims. In his international passport, issued on November 4 2021, with the name David Ukpo Nwamini, his date of birth was given as October 12, 2000, which confirmed that he is actually 21 years old and not 15 as he told the London Police. Same date of birth was recorded for him while registering for the National Identification Number on June 15 2021, with his NIN given as 19438077110.



Also, in a letter, dated December 28, 2021, addressed to the Visa Section, British High Commission, Abuja, Senator Ekweremadu stated clearly the reason for the Visa application on behalf of Ukpo.

In his letter, Senator Ekweremadu wrote: “I am writing in support of the visa application made by Mr Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently having medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu.

David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London, and I will be providing the necessary funding”. This shows that the reason for Ukpo’s trip to the UK was not hidden. Pictures of the information page of Ukpo, his NIM registration and Facebook poses say more about the development in London.



Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadus

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi yesterday brushed politics aside and expressed concern at Ekweremadu’s arrest while praying for justice to be done.



In a tweet on Friday, Obi said, “My family and I are with the Ekweremadus over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done. PO”



Days ago, Ekweremadu reportedly said people from the south-east geo-political zone would not vote for Labour Party, LP in the 2023 elections. Although he admitted that Obi was a credible candidate, Ekweremadu said south-easterners should not “throw away” their vote on LP because the party cannot win the presidency.