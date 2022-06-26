Ekweremadu

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has said the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, cannot traffic out an underage child for the purpose of organ harvesting.

Dickson in a statement said his thoughts and prayers are with the former Senate President and his wife, Beatrice, who are in police custody for alleged organ harvesting in the UK.

He however expressed optimism that the British legal system would take care of the development as “the circumstances surrounding it will fully come to light in the cause of the investigation.”

He urged Nigerians to avoid passing hasty judgment against him, as the whole saga represents a human tragedy involving the parents ( father and mother) and their sick daughter.

“My family and I are wishing the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the very best. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. People, especially Nigerians should not pass hasty judgments on him as the facts are still coming out. The British justice system will take care of it.

“I am sure from the beginning when this story broke that the Ekweremadu I know could not have taken an under aged and under privileged young man, smuggle him out to harvest organs for whatever purpose.

“As parents or even as human beings, we all can understand the emotions and the commitments shown by caring parents towards the recovery of their sick daughter.

“The circumstances surrounding this will fully come to light in the cause of the investigation.

“It is a very trying period for the family and for all who know him. I know him as a decent man who has done his best for our country, and humanity.

“It is unfortunate the situation he, his wife and his sick daughter have found themselves.

“All those who are commenting and passing judgment should know that at the end of it, it is human tragedy. It is the tragedy of a parent, father and mother are in this situation at a time their beloved daughter is also sick.”