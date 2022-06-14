.

By Miftaudeen Raji

It’s barely a week until the polls. Candidates of various political parties have been intensifying efforts to secure optimal votes from the people in the forthcoming June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The candidates are also leveraging public debate to elaborate on their plans on how to improve the standard of governance in the State.

The leading candidates in the State governorship race made an appearance to present their plans, agenda, as well as, address critical issues of bothering on security, economy, education, health, agriculture, internally-generated revenue (IGR), economic recovery and growth plans among others at the Ekiti Governorship Debate which held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital last Sunday.

The candidates in the Ekiti governorship race include Oluwole Oluyede – African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kemi Elebute Halle – Action Democratic Party (ADP), Biodun Oyebanji – All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolawole – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Oni – Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi – Young Progressives Party (YPP).

I’ll address pension problems, reabsorb 2000 workers laid off into govt – Kolawole



The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole, elaborated on his plan to prioritize security.

He noted the security remained a critical means to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state.

“The most important thing is to have a stable security in Ekiti State, investors will not come if we are not able to secure lives and properties,” Kolawole said.

He added, “I am prioritizing security to ensure that we are able to increase our IGR.”

The PDP candidate promised to boost the economy through agriculture. If elected, Kolawole said his government will revive the agricultural settlements of the past with stimulus inputs for farmers.

He added that he will encourage youths and women to invest in farming on a productive scale to boost revenue for the State.

Kolawole, an immediate past chairman of the PDP in Ekiti, promised to establish a database which will help the government keep track of all the businesses operating within the state.

According to him, the database will ensure that taxes are levied on appropriate corporations and individuals in a bid to finance government activities and public services.

On the backlog of debts owed pensioners, Kolawole assured that the arrears will be defrayed, within a period of four years.

The PDP flag bearer noted the issue would be prioritized, saying experts will be deployed to efficiently manage installment payments for the pensioners.

On IGR, Kolawole said he would boost the revenue and economic growth of Ekiti from the agricultural sector and investment in Igbemo rice, cassava and maize, adding he would attract investors to establish cotton industries in Ekiti to harness more production benefits.

He however noted that the most important thing is to have a sustainable security that will guarantee safety of investors, their businesses, as well as lives and properties.

I’ll aggregate best brains to all over the world to Ekiti – Oyebanji

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, in what he termed, “Six-Point Development Agenda,” focused youth development and job creation, human capital development, agricultural and rural development, infrastructure and industrialisation.

Speaking on his developmental plans, Oyebanji said he will create enterprise development funds that will provide capital for startups and encourage youths to engage in legitimate businesses and vocations.

He said this was necessary to ensure value addition and drive a creative economy in the State.

“What creates jobs and wealth is productivity and value addition. Agric is good but if agric is not taken beyond the level of student to productivity and value addition, it will just remain at that level.

“We will support agriculture, but what is important to us is that it’s in the value addition that we can create jobs and wealth for the people and we reckon that we should be able to create 50, 000 jobs through all the channels of technology.

He added that his target was to stabilize electricity and complete 500 kilometers of rural farm roads in four years to enhance agricultural development and to enhance production in Ekiti.

He said that other areas of focus would be tourism, arts and culture, governance and technology. Oyebanji said his government would collaborate with security agencies in the state, in order to bring the crime rate in the state to the barest minimum.

The APC flag bearer also promised to create a workable future to bring about all round development to the Ekiti State.

He said, “No society can grow greater than the vision and the dream of the leader. I’m offering myself to lead our people to a prosperous society. I envision a state, where all of us will grow and prosper together.

“I’m bringing to the table 11 years of experience in the public service at the State level, 2 years at the federal level. I have the competence, the character, the emotional intelligence and the stability to lead from the front. I’m not afraid to take courageous, fair, compassionate decisions.

“I’m going to aggregate the best brains of Ekiti all over the world to help me achieve my dream. June 18 offers another opportunity for us to continue in our trajectory of development in Ekiti State,” Oyebanji said.

I’ll diversify economy, end politics of poverty – Ajayi

The candidate of Young People’s Party, YPP, Ranti Ajayi to rebuild and diversify the economy and end politics of poverty by engaging in an agenda that empowers all the citizens of Ekiti to reach their economic potential.

Ajayi said he planned to empower people economically so as to gain a voice and demand more accountability from the leaders.

He said if elected, he will facilitate private sector jobs, because lack of economic income is part of why governance is very poor.

The YPP candidate promised to train and expose Ekiti people to career options and bring about the glory of agriculture in the State.

Ajayi said his priority is to revive the agriculture sector to generate more revenue, as well as make education more functional in the State.

He said, if elected governor of Ekiti, he will drive a purpose-driven infrastructure and diversify the economy of the State from over reliance on Abuja, adding that he will also explore all the opportunities in our tourism sector.

I’m standing in for Ekiti women and all Nigerian women – Elebute-Halle

The candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP and only female governorship candidate in the 2023 Ekiti governorship election, Kemi Elebute-Halle noted that she was standing in for the women in Ekiti and across Nigeria.

She promised to create 50, 000 jobs through entrepreneurship, saying she would explore all avenues to take youths off the streets and make them gainfully employed.

Elebute-Halla noted that her “Six-Point Rebuild Agenda” has been designed to enroll ten youths from each local government for International Vocational Training, in her first 100 days in office.

She said, “The tailors among them would go to Turkey to learn; shoemakers would go to Italy to learn. They will come back to impact that knowledge in Ekiti people and develop our industrialization ecosystem.”

The APD candidate assured that she will make agriculture lucrative by supporting students and agriculturists with grants and training, saying her government will move Ekiti from subsistence farming to mechanized farming.

On how to increase the internally-generated revenue of Ekiti, Elebute-Halle said she planned to establish industrial and business districts to boost industrialization, agricultural production exports in the State.

I’ll open doors to investments – Oni

The candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Segun Oni promised to open the doors to investment and address post-retirement poverty.

According to Oni, the post retirement situation is when workers are retired, clueless about when to get their retirements.

Oni, a former governor of Ekiti said his government would ensure that retirees get their gratuities on time to be able to invest in housing and other forms of production.

He promised that he would support production by ensuring that people have the access to credit to establish small and medium enterprises.

Speaking on IGR, Oni expressed optimism in boosting the State’s IGR through agriculture, saying he will revive investments, such as green fuel that had been projected, but were not able to realize in the past.

“We want to make Ekiti the African capital of green fuel. It’s doable. We have raw materials. We can produce enough cassava. We have very good soil for sweet sorghum. We will generate a lot from green fuel. We will manage and husband the resources of this state well. Leakages will be blocked. We don’t steal and we will not allow stealing,” he said.

I’ll shrink govt, create jobs, develop capacity building – Oluyede

The candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Oluwole Oluyede said he offered alternatives to years of carelessness, selfishness that all previous governments in Ekiti had worked on.

He said it would put an end to an era where the Ekiti State government will be dependent on federal allocation, adding that we will create an enabling opportunity for people to create wealth.

Oluyede assured that he will tackle the challenge of unemployment in the state, by supporting the teeming youths to create jobs and develop capacity.

On economic recovery and growth plans, Oluyede said, if elected as governor, he would shrink government by cutting down the cost of running governance and free money for investment.

“The cost of governance in Ekiti is actually too much, we have to cut our costs. As a state, we don’t seem to be ready for investment. Our civil service mindset is not prepared to allow investors to come in. We are not investment-friendly as it is.

We need to change that. The civil service has to know that they are partners of the government in making sure that there is access that would quicken foreign direct investment. We will develop mechanisms and create the platforms that will allow investors to operate without any tax burden.” he said.

Overview of Ekiti unemployment rate, debt profile

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Ekiti State is one of states with a high rate of unemployment estimated at 32.21 per cent, which doubles the average unemployment rate in Osun, which is estimated at 11.65 per cent in Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States.

In Ekiti State, youth unemployment is estimated at 51.23 per cent. These facts and figures have remained a major concern for stakeholders and people generally.

Interrogating its debt profile, the 2021 report of Ekiti State Debt Sustainability Analysis and Management Strategy indicates that the State domestic debt stock makes up 68.32%, while external debt makes up the balance of 31.68% of the public debt portfolio as at the end of 2020.

According to the report, the total public debt portfolio is made up of domestic (internal) debt and external (foreign) debt stock components.

The domestic component includes budget support facility, salary bailout, FGN bond, ECA backed loan, commercial bank loan, State Bonds, Commercial Agriculture loan, judgment debt, contractors arrears, pension and gratuity arrears, salary arrears, while the external debt stock comprises of World Bank and African Development Bank loans.

Meanwhile, Ekiti is approaching the forthcoming June 18 governorship election as one of the states rated with the worst fiscal sustainability index. The N8.72 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of Ekiti State in 2020 is just 1.98 per cent higher than the 2019 IGR of N8.55 billion, which represents N22345 IGR per capita.

With statistics showing that the total debt of N156.2 billion at the end of 2021, which amounts to N42,186 par capita represents about 26 per cent increase, as compared with the total debt of N128.88 billion in 2020, Ekiti State needs to work on these economic parameters.

Who can do the plum job?

There is a huge responsibility for the incoming government to plan and discover measures to boost the economy and revenue, which will be largely determined by the next governor that will be elected in Ekiti shortly.

This has become more imperative for the State, particularly at a time when Nigeria is witnessing a decline in oil revenue, with dwindling federal allocation to finance state capital projects, among other state responsibilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria