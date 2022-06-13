The Ekiti Women Forum EWF have called on all women in the state to vote for the Action Democratic Party ADP Candidate, Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle in the next Governorship election.

The women group at a meeting in Ado Ekiti yesterday said they were impressed by the agenda of the ADP governorship Candidate during the Channels TV Governorship Debate held on Sunday.

Leader of the women group, Mrs Deborah Akinmiluyi said Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle made the women flock proud during her presentations on how to tackle problems facing the state if elected.

“Due to her agenda to reclaim, rebuild and return Ekiti State back to Ekiti, the women forum in Ekiti is urging all citizens and residents of Ekiti to vote for Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle to have a state that works for all.

The Forum described her massive renovation and reconstruction of existing educational infrastructures at primary, secondary and tertiary levels, and the establishment of 1 Mega School in each Senatorial District across the state as one of the necessities in the state.

According them, the ADP candidate has promised to incorporate vocation as part of the school curriculum for primary and secondary schools, set up sports academy and training institutes to ensure that Ekiti occupies a place of pride in global sports, promote the development of mini stadiums located in each senatorial area, use sport to achieve unity and social cohesion and acquisition of skills which can be exported to other states within and outside Nigeria.

Mrs Akinmiluyi said previous male governors have failed to move the state to a envy hight, stressing it’s time to give woman a chance to lead the state

Kemi-Halle, in her manifesto assured her supporters and all Ekiti indigenes of her continuous support at ensuring rapid socio-economic development in all the nooks and crannies of the state if voted as governor come June 2022.

Elebute-Halle always described women as the best managers of human and capital resources assured that women will perform better than men if given the chance to man the affairs of Ekiti come June this year.

The Ayedun-Ekiti born governorship candidate has always been in the business of encouraging women and people of the state to brace up and tighten their belts for the task ahead by doing the needful to move the state forward by voting a female Governor.