By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

A former member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Arokodare, has accused former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose of having worked against the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Saturday’s governorship election.

The PDP came third in the governorship election behind the All Progressives Congress, APC, that was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Social Democratic Party, SDP that came second.

Honourable Arokodare in a statement in Abuja accused the former governor of Ekiti state of “deliberately working against the collective interest of the majority of party members for personal gains.”

The PDP Chieftain called for an immediate re-organisation of the PDP in the Southwest.

Recall that the former House of Representatives member from 2003 to 2007, had warned his party, the PDP, to expect a major setback in Ekiti over what he described as “our failure to field a popular candidate.”

He had said that “It was obvious to the blind and known to the deaf that Chief Segun Oni was the popular choice of the majority in the party and beyond, but the prospect of the party was sacrificed for self-aggrandisement and delegates hunting by Fayose and his accomplices.

“I also hope that Governor Nyesom Wike has now realised that he was wrong in supporting Fayose to work against Segun Oni because of delegates number, despite all the entreaties.

“Also, Governor Seyi Makinde was in a good position to help the PDP to see through the chicanery of Fayose and guide the party to make an informed choice in Ekiti, but he failed to realise that a loss for the PDP in the presidential election could cause his own defeat,” the lawmaker added.

The former lawmaker, however, expressed optimism that the party could still bounce back and do well in the coming Osun State governorship election and the 2023 general elections if it listens to wise counsel and is deliberate in seeking victory.

According to him, “It is quite painful that our party ignored my warning and is now off to a difficult start ahead of the general elections, but all hope is not lost because a reorganised and formidable PDP can still win the remaining elections.

“The party must show courage and be ready to do away with political wheeler-dealers who have turned the PDP into a fiefdom and personal business empire using its platform to extort, exploit and trade.

“PDP is bigger than any individual or group, and the time has come for the party to take some decisive steps about returning it to winning ways, including negotiating with smaller parties.

“The PDP is a pan-Nigerian party; it has the history and reach to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, even as many people hope it would provide the alternative to the failed APC.

“The suffering in the land is killing, overwhelming, and unbearable, that was why the people could brazenly sell their votes for between N 5,000 and N20,000,” said Arokodare.