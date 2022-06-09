By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—AS the June 18 Ekiti governorship election draws nearer, an observer group, Yiaga Africa, yesterday, decried the rising spate of voter inducements by the political actors, describing it as emerging concern that requires attention.

The group described the trend as worrisome, noting that it undermines the democratic process, where issue-based campaigns are being put aside.

At a pre-election observation press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa’s Watching the Vote, WTV, Cynthia Mbamalu, said it has deployed 25 long-term observers to all the 16 local government areas of the state to gather systematic information about the pre-election environment.

Mbamalu said: “Yiaga Africa is immensely concerned that the spate of voter inducement which has taken a dimension of the door to door engagement may become the major determinant in the elections.

“We are worried that, despite persistent campaigns against voter inducement, politicians have continued to prioritize vote trading over issue-based campaigns.

“Just like in the 2018 Ekiti governorship election, where mandates were presumed to be purchased rather than duly elected, this year’s election is shaping up to be a bigger money fiesta. The Ekiti election may be an election decided by the highest bidder.”