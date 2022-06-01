By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yemi Arokodare, yesterday, said that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has no chance of winning the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Arokodare also stated that the arrangement to produce the next governor of Ekiti State was “a grand coalition of Omoluabis,” adding that it transcends partisan interest and political platforms.

The former House of Representatives member, who was in the Green Chamber between 2003 and 2007, in a statement in Abuja, expressed regret that the PDP may be off to a poor start with a defeat in Ekiti ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said the party should blame “those who traded away the opportunity to field a popular candidate with the pedigree to win the governorship race.”

He, however, urged the PDP to apply wisdom in its approach to the Ekiti election because of the prospect of winning the 2023 presidential poll in the state.

According to Arokodare, “the June 18, 2022 election is now a straight fight between the failed APC and the SDP, and Chief Segun Oni is obviously the choice of Ekiti people, the candidate to beat and the most formidable in the race.

“A recent survey by NOI Poll captured the standing of the candidates and their parties in Ekiti, and it was revealed in the poll that the PDP is not in contest, having scored a distant third, while the SDP and APC were running neck and neck.

“Ekiti was a low hanging fruit for the PDP with Chief Segun Oni, but some persons gambled away that beautiful opportunity because of ego and greed. Today, the reality is dawning on everybody that the PDP is down and out of Ekiti 2022.

“If you visit any part of Ekiti, it is the shout Engr Segun Oni, the singing of Ekiti Koya Otogee (Ekiti Seeks Liberation, Enough is Enough) and the mentioning of the SDP; it is sad that the PDP has made a costly mistake.

“The candidacy of Chief Segun Oni is supported by a grand coalition of Omoluabis across party lines, platforms and partisan interests; he is seen as a special purpose vehicle endorsed by the people to rescue the state as our next governor.

“Let me also state that Ekiti is known for alternative politics, and that is what Segun Oni represents in the coming election.”