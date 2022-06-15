By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

In a veiled reaction to the return of Federal constituency ticket of Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun and Oke-Ero to Hon Tunji Raheem Ajulo-Opin, the Igbomina-Ekiti APC Women Forum, has congratulated the party for a successful primary in the Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency exercise.

The Coordinator of the group, Mrs Dorcas Atoyebi specifically thanked the national secretariat of the party for its decision to reconduct the primary in Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara in the spirit of fairness and justice.

She stated this in a statement on Friday in Osi, Ekiti local government area of Kwara.

Atoyebi explained that some aspirants had petitioned the appeal committee on irregularities noticed during the initial exercise thereby putting the integrity of the primary in doubt.

She revealed that the national secretariat of the party in its wisdom informed the state and sent officials to reconduct the Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency primary alongside some other states.

The group advised party members in the constituency to embrace peace and accept the outcome of the primary in the spirit of oneness.