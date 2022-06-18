Prince Adewole Adebayo has lamented the negative impact vote-buying is having in the polity, especially during elections.

Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential candidate, made the remark moments ago in apparent reference the Ekiti governorship election.

Adebayo, whose party, SDP, fielded former governor of the state, Engineer Segun Oni, as its candidate, said it was a sad day for Nigeria and democracy where the voters sold their conscience for pecuniary gains.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, “cannot be blamed for the show of shame exhibited by the voters, but the law enforcement agents and the political parties.

Adebayo said: “The BVAS worked quite well. Of course, there are hitches here and there, which is expected of technology.

“Maybe less than less than 1% of the BVAS equipment had problems as INEC officials were not in any malpractice; they didn’t forge any results. Whatever the people voted is what INEC recorded.

“You can’t blame INEC if somebody collected money and voted. It’s not INEC’s job to go into the hearts of the people.

“The locus of the crime has shifted from INEC to law enforcement agents and political parties.

“There is no victim here because the voters voluntarily sold their votes. The victim is actually democracy.”

