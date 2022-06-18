Following the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji nears victory as the governor-elect of Ekiti state.

Oyebanji is presently ahead in the race among the three leading candidates, who included PDP’s Bisi Kolawole and SDP’s Engineer Olusegun Oni, a former governor.

INEC has announced 10 out of the 16 Local Government Areas in the state, with Oyebanji scoring 107,913 aggregate votes as Oni garnered 42,122 votes while Kolawole of the PDP polled 40,838.

See a breakdown of results according to Local Government Areas (Click here ):