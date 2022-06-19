By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the victory of the All Progressive Congress governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji as a testament to the acceptability of the party and performance of the incumbent, Kayode Fayemi, in the state.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,, Richard Olatunde in Akure, saluted the people of Ekiti State over the smooth conduct of yesterday’s governorship election.

He particularly congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the election, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

“I congratulate my brother, Biodun Oyebanji Abayomi on this victory. I rejoice with our great party, the APC. I salute the people of Ekiti for their resilience and peaceful conduct.

“This victory is for the people of Ekiti State and all lovers of democracy across the country. It is a mark of renewed commitment of the people to our party, the APC.

“No doubt, BAO’s vast experience in public service is an asset that would be deployed for the good of the people of Ekiti State.

” As a former Commissioner, Chief of Staff and later Secretary to the State Government, the governor-elect is well equipped to take the state to the next level.

“I have no doubt that BAO will consolidate on the gains of the outgoing administration of Governor Fayemi and leverage on the continuity of our party in government to further deliver dividends of good governance to the people.

“This is our first win since the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of our party.

“This election is, however, symbolic as it shows the preparedness and commitment of our people to vote enmass for the APC in the next year’s general election.”

Akeredolu also saluted the security agencies and the umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting credible election in Ekiti notwithstanding pockets of hiccups.

He hailed the people of the state for voting continuity, while urging them to do more for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next year’s presidential election.