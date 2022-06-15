As part of his campaign promises ADP Gubernatorial candidate, Kemi Elebute-Halle has donated Over 400 solar powered electricity to over 400 homes in Ekiti.

According to her, it is time for all the deprived homes in Ekiti state to enjoy dividends of democracy, with a talk and do governor.

Meanwhile, residents of Omu Ekiti in a chat with our correspondents have expressed there gratitudes and encourage others to vote for ADP in the forthcoming governorship election.

Kemi-Halle, in her manifesto has always assured her supporters and all Ekiti indigenes of her continuous support at ensuring rapid socio-economic development in all the nooks and crannies of the state if voted as governor come June 2022.

Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle is on a mission to lead the people to rescue and recover Ekiti from the clutches of bad leadership, political slavery, resources plundering and slave-driving. She will rebuild Ekiti and return her to the Ekiti people, who extol the virtues of professionalism, Omoluabi dignity, and respect for one another.