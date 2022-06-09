..recovers exotic cars, electronic devices, others

By Bose Adelaja

No fewer than 140 suspected internet fraudsters popularlly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ have been arrested in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

However, four of them were released as no incriminating item was found on them.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, carried out the operation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

This was confirmed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, in a statement issued on Thursday, 9th June, 2022.

According to him, the suspects, aged between 16 and 40 years, were nabbed at various locations in Ikorodu and it’s environ..

They were Oduntan Olasesan, 26; Abass Ismail Alabi, 35; Lawal Kudus, 26; Olatunji Oayiwola Ojo, 40; okoye onyeka Duke, 38; Ogungbamila Daniel, 29; Chimezie Bright, 32; Lateef Salau, 36; Oreoluwa Oluwashina, 32; Olawumi Ayanwuyi Muhammed, 23; Adepegbade Afees Ishola, 32; Sanusi Idris, 29; Hammed Ogunsanye, 28; ayeni Damilola, 36; Abiodun Ahmed, 26; Oduntan Tunde Femi, 23; Ogunsanya Idris Opeyemi, 22; Balogun Ali, 26; Ipade Olanrewaju, 24; Balogun Toyosi Benjamin, 20; Omotayo Adewale, 35 and Emmanuel Abit Jaem, 39,

Others are: Ekanem Michael, 40; Oguntimehin Babajide, 25; Abimbola Ismail, 24; Alatise Fuad, 26; and Sodiq Idris among other.

Wilson said, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 140 suspected Yahoo Boys.

“They were nabbed in separate sting operations at popular hotels, Lakers Lounge hotel and Bar and De Butlers, in Ikorodu, Lagos State following credible intelligence on their involvement in internet-related fraud.

“Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.” He said.