The Faculty of Law, Edwin Clark University, ECU, Kiagbodo, has sponsored a 3-day Moot Court competition among universities.

The activities coincided with the 95th birthday of elder statesman, Chief E. K. Clark.

Six universities emerged after the second round following the marking of briefs of arguments by national judges.

The schools include University of Benin, Imo State University, Harverde College of Law, Delta State University, Edwin Clark University, and Chukwuemeka O. Ojukwu University, Anambra State with ECU emerging as the winner.

The final round took place at the University Auditorium between the two highest-scoring teams.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor of Edwin Clark University, Prof. Timothy Olagbemiro, said Chief Clark takes delight in investing in human beings.

He said: “It is important to invest in humans and that is what our father has done. His greatest delight is investing in humans and this institute is an attestation to that.”

The competition, which had students from six different schools arguing on the theme: “Sustainable Development And The Niger Delta,” was the first in the school since the institution’s inception.

Registrar of ECU, Mrs. R. A. Egborge had earlier expressed her satisfaction with the development.

Commenting on the competition, the Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Edu, said the performance of the students in the competition showed their readiness for the legal profession.

“What the students did is something that even some practitioners cannot do. And with the performance.

“Contrary to what people are saying, the legal profession is waxing strong in Nigeria. The university is the training ground for students.”