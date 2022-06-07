.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE, Prof. Bashir Usman, has called for Multi-faceted approach to tackle out-of School Children in Nigeria especially among the Nomadic groups to curb the rising insecurity and incessant clashes between the herders and farmers.

Prof.Usman spoke while delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of a five-day Training Workshop for Staff of NCNE on Radio Production for the Take-off of Radio Zamanu International, which is aimed at educating nomads in Nigeria.

Prof. Bashir represented by Director, Quality Assurance of the Commission, Mr. Akin Akinyosoye, said in view of this, the commission intends to use its new Radio station, Radio Zamanu, to promote peace between the herders and their farming neighbours starting from Gombe, Kano, Oyo and Plateau states.

“We shall use the radio to vigorously campaign for improved enrollment, retention, transition and progression of nomadic children in their educational careers through various startegies of radio programming,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the NCNE’s Head of Social Mobilization and Women Development, Dr. Fidelis Idoko said, “with license to operate Radio Zamanu International, the Commission is better equipped to provide quality tuition to its targeted group via the radio technology.”

In an opening remark, the Kaduna Zonal Director of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Mal. Buhari Awwalu, said “No amount of military bullets and bombs can stop the security challenges, especially banditry bedeviling Nigeria.”

Represented by the General Manager of Karama Radio, Kaduna, Mal. AbdulRahman Nuhu Bayero, the FRCN boss however called for improved funding and equipment for the Nomadic Education Commission, to enable it properly educate the nomads and bring an end to banditry.