.

…Commissions Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary School Kumbiya Kumbiya

…Says Education Remains His Administration’s Priority

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commissioned the Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, Kumbiya- Kumbiya in the state capital, conceived and executed by the present administration in the state.

The inauguration of the magnificent twin complex, named after a famous educationist, Malam Alabura S. Kudi,

brought to an end the unpleasant history of the Kumbiya-Kumbiya Community as the only ward without Government learning facility in the entire state.

The Alabura Model School is an edifice of 2 blocks of 18 classrooms each, totalling 36 classrooms, two offices, 2 staff rooms and 2 Computer rooms (e-Library) fully furnished and well equipped with modern facilities. In addition, the School has sporting facilities, water supply and good access roads to enhance total learning for the pupils and students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the commissioning of the school, on the day of the 2022 edition of democracy day celebration as part of the dividends of democracy to the people.

He recalled that “By providence, the foundation of this School was laid on 12th June 2021 and it is being commissioned in exactly a year to commemorate the 3rd year of our administration”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya recalled that since coming into office his administration was confronted with the problems of high number of out of school children, dilapidated structures and facilities in primary and secondary schools.

It was for this reason, the Governor said, his administration wasted no time in declaring a state of emergency in the education sector which has since led to the total overhauling of the system.

“We were able to improve on enrolment figures significantly, renovated more than 400 classrooms and constructed over 200 new ones. We also ensured the provision of learning and teaching materials and recently approved the engagement of 1,000 teachers through the state teachers service commission to boost the human resource capacity in our schools”.

He remarked that his administration is currently constructing 5 Mega Senior Secondary Schools as well as improving the standard of other Junior Model Schools in the State.

He observed that the provision of quality education is a task that must not be left in the hands of Government alone and therefore called on the citizens of the State to rededicate themselves to nation building by remaining united to confront the problems confronting the State and the country with total commitment.

“We must always remember that the task of nation-building is a collective responsibility. Government is always ready to partner with organizations and individuals who are prepared to assist in providing quality education to our citizens. In this regards, prominent sons of kumbiya Kumbiya have in consultation with government have constituted a special committee that would collaborate with the relevant authorities in proving necessary oversight to the school”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that the 9 Man committee to be headed by Professor A.B Ismail and is expected to serve as a watchdog of the school to ensure that the standard and quality of teaching and learning is not compromised.

On the country’s democracy day celebration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya praised the 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria which he described as the longest period of civilian rule since independence.

“It is a clear testimony that Nigerian democracy has come of age in-spite of our numerous challenges. We have proven to be adept at managing our disagreements without resorting to military aberration.

It further demonstrates our political maturity and resilience in spite of our regional, ethnic and religious diversities. There is no doubt that the restoration of democracy in 1999 has brought governance closer to the people thereby addressing the yearnings and aspirations of various interest groups in the country”.

He noted that in Gombe State, there is no denying the fact that democracy has ushered in a period of sustainable development to the State.

“So far, three successive civilian administrations have come and gone, paving the way for our own administration which is three years old now. Over this period, we worked hard to consolidate on the achievements of previous administrations and correct the lapses we found. We introduced innovative ideas, policies and programmes aimed at making lives better for our people. The past three years were indeed years of commitment to delivering on our ambitious campaign promises. Our Third-year Scorecard and Progress Report indicates that we have recorded 90% overall achievement in fulfilling the promises we made to the good people of this State. It is indeed an uphill task to be able to fulfil the promises we made to our people in this period of global economic meltdown and uncertainty. However, given our determination, hard work, perseverance, prudent and efficient management of scarce resources, we have been able to wither the storm and deliver on our mandate. Our achievements are glaring and self-evident that even our political opponents have acknowledged”.

The Governor said as his administration marks three years in office, he will continue to remain focused and committed towards improving the wellbeing of the people through equitable provision of socio-economic infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, law and justice as well as providing equal opportunities for the citizens of the State.

He expressed the belief that it is only through the provision of dividends of democracy that the State can continue to address the needs of the people and justify their confidence and trust in the State Government under his leadership.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya used the occasion to commend the vision, courage and patriotism of Kumbiya Kumbiya ward who sacrificed their homes and environment to enable Government establish the School assuring them of Government’s continued goodwill, support and assistance.

He also commended SUBEB, the Consultants and Contractors who worked hard to make the dream a reality, appealing to the school management, teachers and pupils to ensure that the School and its facilities are well maintained at all times.

Earlier speaking, the State Commissioner of Education, Dauda Batari Zambuk described the Commissioning of the Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary School as undying desire and steadfastness of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to revamp the education sector for the greater good of the people.

He said the quality of renovation, remodeling, construction and reconstruction of classrooms blocks across the State by the Inuwa Yahaya’s administration signal a departure from the substandard nature of structures being built in the past.

The Executive chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Babaji Babadidi said the construction of the Alabura model Primary and Junior Secondary School is a promise fulfilled to the people of Kumbiya Kumbiya community which was the only ward in the State without any form of Government learning institution.

Dr Ahmed Adamu Yarma, Chairman of Kumbiya Kumbiya Community Development Association pledged adequate support to protect the facility at community level by taking ownership.

Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar Umar commended Governor Inuwa for his giant strides in education and other sectors, describing his achievements in 3 years as superlative and unprecedented.

While appreciating Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for naming such an important school after their father, one of the biological children of late Alabura S. Kudi, Malam Salisu Alabura said the posthumous honour done to their father in remembrance of his contributions to the development of Education in Gombe State will forever remain fresh in their minds.