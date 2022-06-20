By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY -MIAMI Trade Missionaries from District 2, Miami Florida in the United States of America yesterday said Edo State would benefit from the US and Nigeria bilateral trade relations estimated at $3.2bn worth of investment annually.

Jean Monestime, Miami Dade Commissioner, District 2, Miami Florida, US made up of 40 delegation arrived Edo State on a bilateral trade relations.

He said, Abuja, Lagos and Edo states would benefit from Aviation, Tourism and Cultural investments in affirmation of the United States and Nigeria to build on existing trade relationship as key allies.

“The United States and Nigeria currently trade more than $3.2 billion. I do not think that this pie is big enough for Edo State to receive its fair share of trade and Commerce with Miami Dade County.

“I have learned a little about the rich Culture that you have here. So, we look forward to you bringing your delegation to Miami.

“So, you can basically share with us your thoughts about how you desire to promote this great State – Edo and how the exchanges may continue between Miami Dade and the State of Edo.

“We have amongst us different business owners. We are not here to transact ourselves, but to transact business and tell you about the values that we have that you can take advantage of which will be beneficial to the host State of yours and my immediate Country, the United States”, According to him.

“According to our most recent Census in US, Nigerians diaspora are the most educated immigrant group in the United States. Nigerians are very resilient and resourceful people.

Responding, the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki expressed gratitude to the delegation for the trade mission and gave a brief history of how the talk between the State and Miami Dade County began towards diversifying the economy of the State.

He highlighted the huge potentials of the State and the steps that the government has taken towards reduction of unemployment.

The Chairman, Benin River Port, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun gave an overview of the proposed project while the State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Bamidele Obaitan, while his counterpart in Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Afishetu Braimoh and the President of Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) delivered goodwill messages on the occasion.