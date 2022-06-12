.

By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was tension in Benin-City, yesterday, after a hawker, whose identity was not known but believed to be from the northern region of the country, inflicted a machete cut on an Igbo trader identified as Anthony Jibunor.

The incident led to violence as a mob descended on the assailant and would have been lynched but for the timely intervention of a vigilante group before the arrival of security personnel.

But Edo State Police Command said the assailant was a mad man.

A statement by the Edo State Command’ s Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said:

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its aware of the incident that occurred today being Saturday, 11th June 2022 where a young man whose name and address are unknown but profiled to be a mad man used cutlass to inflict bodily injuries on one Mr. Anthony Jibunor ‘M’ of No. 116 Mission Road, Benin City, Edo State.

“Immediately, the command received the distress call, Command Tactical Teams, Patrol Teams from various Police Divisional Headquarters and their various Divisional Police Officers in and around New Benin Police Divisional Headquarters were dispatched to the scene to bring down something seemly to riotous situation to normal and for protection of lives and property.

“The contingent of policemen that were dispatched to the scene met the assailant who was already in the hands of angry mob that beat hell out of him and the victim who the assailant brutally cut with a cutlass. The assailant and his victim were rescued from the angry mob and both of them taken to undisclosed hospitals (for security reasons) for medical treatment. “The good news so far, is that, both the victim and the assailant are in good stable medical condition.”