Edo State government has handed over a completed and well-furnished ultra-modern twin magistrate’s court complex in Urhonigbe town, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State to the judiciary.

This came as the state Chief Judge, Justice Joe Acha, performed ground breaking ceremony for the state High Court complex in Abudu.

Handing over the completed magistrate’s court, Governor Godwin Obaseki, represented by Chairman of Edo State Oil and Gas Development Commission, EDSOGPADEC, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, said the new magistrate’s court, which was in line with the MEGA agenda policy of the current administration, would enhance quick dispensation of justice to the people of the locality, stressing it has reaffirmed his electoral campaign promises towards restructuring the judiciary for effective and efficient service delivery.

Obaseki urged the state judiciary to use the facilities judiciously to bring the desired results to the state.

The ultra-modern twin magistrate court complex consists of two chambers for magistrates, who shall seat simultaneously to hear cases.

Receiving the completed ultra-modern magistrate court, the Chief Judge, Justice Acha, thanked the governor for building such an edifice for the judiciary, and commended the EDSOGPADEC board for making use of available resources to execute viable projects to complement the efforts of Governor Obaseki in the state to make life more meaningful to the people.

Meanwhile, the CJ, while performing the ground breaking ceremony of an ultra-modern state High Court building, including Judges’ quarters, at Abudu, the administrative headquarters of Orhionmwon LGA of the state, expressed appreciations to the kind dispositions of the governor towards the gigantic building projects.