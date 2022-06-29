.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

ACTING governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has condemned the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, in Ikabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state by suspected kidnappers.

Shaibu, who led other government functionaries and heads of security agencies in the state to Ikabigbo yesterday, called for calm among residents in the community.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, Senator Francis Alimikhena, yesterday, urged security operatives to go after those who kidnapped and killed Rev Father Odia and bring them to book.

Alimkhena, in a condolence message, described Odia’s death as shocking adding that those behind the killing have “incurred God’s wrath.”

He said: “God’s judgment is invoked upon those behind the sudden death of God’s elect. They have incurred God’s wrath.”

Meanwhile, Shaibu commiserated with the Head of Ikabigbo community, Aleghe Braimah family of a member of the Edo Vigilante Network, who lost his life in an attempt to rescue the priest, Yusuf Nurudeen, and the Ogieneni of Uzairue, Kadiri Omogbai.

Shaibu said: “The unfortunate attack resulted in the killing of Rev. Fr. Odia at St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo in Etsako West. I received briefs from eyewitnesses in the community and assured the troubled community that the assailants will be brought to book and made to pay for their crimes.”

“We are pained by the loss of both the reverend father and the member of the vigilante group, who was killed but I am particularly happy with our youth and the vigilante group and the hunters. We also commend the police and the military for their prompt action. We’re very saddened that we lost our loved ones.

“I insisted that we must come to see what has happened for ourselves. We have gotten some information already. Last night, I insisted that the military should remain in the bush to comb the forest. As we speak, they’re still there because we want to make sure that none of the culprits escapes.”