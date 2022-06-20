By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—ELDERS of Obagie N’Evbuosa community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state have suspended one Festus Edegbe as its okhaigele (Youth Leader) over alleged involvement in the outlawed Community Development Association, CDA, alleged multiple sales of land and other offenses.

They said said the suspension became imperative following series of land grabbing crises and other social disturbances linked to him.

When contacted, Edegbe said “please with due respect the only Okhaigele I know and he has not been removed and he is still the Okhaigele which is the person of Mr Festus Edegbe.”

But the community elders led by the Odionwere (Eldest man) Pa Omozuhiomwen Okungbowa alleged that Edegbe allegedly haired armed thugs who he said destroyed the community’s Oguedion (elders meeting point) to unleash mayhem on youths and elders of the community during a peaceful resolution of some communal issues there.

The elders alleged that the activities of the former youth leader has caused the village more pains and sorrow than joy, hence his removal from office just as they alleged that he recently assaulted one Monday Omozuhiomwnen who is the spokesman of the Odionwere and he is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

They appealed to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II to intervene for peace to return to the community.