Edo community removes youth leader over alleged illegal land transaction

•Allegation not true, I remain the leader — Ukhuelegbe

By Ozioruva Aliu

The elders of Oke-Oroma community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state on Wednesday said the youth leader of the community identified as Osasu Monday Ukhuelegbe and his deputy, Amos Abieye have been removed from their position over allegations that they are indiscriminately selling the community land despite several litigations on the said land and court rulings restraining sales of lands.



Addressing a press conference in Benin City, representative of the Odionwere (eldest man) of the community, Abel Emokpai and the Secretary of the community, Monday Omorogiuwa said “The nefarious activities of these duos and their accomplices include but not limited to: massive sales of Oke-Oroma land illegally without the approval of the community elders, even when the land is subject to multiple litigation in High court of Justice, sitting in Benin City, in suit Nos: B/124/2018: B/339/2021 B/61/2022 and B8/172/2022, with one of the courts making an injunctive order, restraining anyone from selling the lands howsoever, the said order of court is still subsisting and binding on all parties and records includes these duos.



“These illegal acts apart from jeopardizing our community’s interest is capable of promoting communal wars with our neighbours, as the activities are inimical to peace and progress of Oke-Oroma nation, especially as they breach the state government’s extant laws, customs and tradition of the Bini, as well as the pronouncement of our revered Royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Omo’ N Oba n Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin.” They said a new youth leader has also been appointed.



But reacting, Ukhuelegbe denied selling community land and insisted that he remained the youth leader of the community.



He said: “It is not true, you can come to the community and see the elders, as I talk to you now, the elders are in the community. I don’t know these people you are talking about.

These same people killed my father and we are yet to see his corpse and just yesterday, one of them who came to the community with arms was arrested and he is with the police.



“They have been threatening to kill me and I have written a petition. The issue that they want to remove me is not correct. We have many elders and youths in the community. What you are telling me, I am hearing it for the first time.”