BENIN CITY— The Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Joe Acha, last Friday, received in audience, the board of Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, EDSOGPADEC, led by the Chairman, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, on a courtesy visit to his Office.

Speaking, Osifo told Acha that members and management of the board were in his office to congratulate him on the assumption of his new responsibility in the state as the Chief Judge and to also intimate him (CJ) of the developmental progress of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government.

He said the board has mandate from the governor as established by law to bring desired development to the people, especially in terms of building and renovating courts across the three oil and gas producing local government areas in the state.

He added that his board has set machinery in motion to hand over some completed courts building projects to the judiciary for onward use and also to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of new building projects slated towards the ending of this month.

In his remarks, Justice Joe Acha thanked the EDOGPADEC board for the visit. He also commended Governor Obaseki and the board for the synergy, which has yielded positive results in the state, especially the judiciary and others.

He said the initiative to build and renovate high, magistrate and customary courts in the state, particularly in the three oil and gas producing LGAs by the state government, was commendable, adding that it would strengthen the democratic process, assuring that they would all be in use according to the law establishing courts.

The CJ, however, made case for working partnership between his office and EDSOGPADEC team in order to execute the courts projects within the laid down specifications in order to also meet the needs of the catchment areas.