Chief Ede Dafinone

By Onoriode Esievoatokpota

As the search for the next Senator for Delta Central continues, it is incumbent on the Urhobo nation to understand that democracy has moved from the era when gangsters and brutish thugs hold sway and control the political space. One major discourse dominating the ordinary voter’s consciousness is the candidate’s integrity. Gone are the days when ballot snatching, thuggery and kings of the boys dominate the politics of Nigeria. Power is returning to the people and integrity, a scarce commodity in the political market square is now being highly-priced among the people. These are the reasons why the likes of Chief Ede Dafinone have come on a rescue mission to raise the stake and provide the right democratic leadership into the next dispensation.

One thing is sure, Nigerians are currently rejecting the old generation of politicians who have dominated the political space since 1999 or have maintained constant visibility in the political space without traceable and tangible achievements. Nigerians are looking for fresh hands. That is what played out in the massive turnover of the present members of the National Assembly with most members losing their return tickets. The people are tired of recycling those who have taken politics as their only business. That is why Delta Central, like the rest of Nigeria, would be searching for fresh hands to represent the people in 2023. This is one reason that has favoured Chief Ede Dafinone of the APC as the most preferred candidate in the 2023 senatorial elections.

Of the three visible senatorial candidates for Delta Central, Chief Ighoyota Amori of PDP had remained a constant denominator in political affairs of Delta Central, doing noting outside politics to bring honour to Urhobo. He has been branded severally as a traitor and betrayal of the Urhobo course for different reasons. He has been in power since 1999 and has refused to do any other thing outside politics. Most Urhobo people outside the PDP stock are tired of his face, yet he keeps leveraging on his relationship with Chief James Ibori to maintain a constant hold on Delta Central politics. But the new wave of consciousness sweeping across Nigeria has no space for such elements. As remarked earlier, Nigerians are seeking fresh hands. Ighoyota Amori does not fit into the bill. That is why Ede Dafinone is the beautiful bride for Delta Central, apology to the prolific Amazon, Annabel Ogheneganre.

The Sapele-born business cum political maestro remains the best material to step into the big shoes of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. As our democracy assume a more critical and sensitive shape, Urhobo must send the most alluring and smart goal-getter to the Senate in 2023. His father, the late Senator David Omueya Dafinone served Urhobo to the best of his ability and Urhobo is proud of him as an illustrious son who defended Urhobo honour in the Senate. Ede Dafinone will do nothing less. Urhobo should be proud to send a man of his intimidating pedigree to the Senate. We cannot miss the chance of having Dafinone in the Senate. He will make Urhobo proud and I wish to appeal to Urhobo youths to support Ede Dafinone to the senate. If the PDP is fielding Ighoyota Amori, that is a clear message that the party has no good materials to sell and so should be rejected in the coming election.

The outcome of the 2023 general election is going to be revolutionary. Many unexpected casualties will occur. Those political ancestors who have dominated the political space and have refused to move into other planes since 1999 shall be rejected so as to inject fresh blood into the system. Ede Dafinone is the real deal for 2023 and the people will do well to vote for this unassuming achiever, self-made private entrepreneur and role model to represent Urhobo in the senate. The people are searching for men of integrity to send. Integrity is a scarce commodity in the Nigerian political space and where one man of integrity is discovered, he must be encouraged to serve the people for better results. History beckons and Ede Dafinone, a man of integrity is the next Senator for Delta Central. Vote right, vote Ede Dafinone for Senate.

Onoriode Esievoatokpota wrote from Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.