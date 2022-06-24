.

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Chairman of the Joint Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security & Africa Peer Review Mechanism, Legal Affairs & Human Rights, Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment, Hon. Dr. Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. has stressed the need for ECOWAS Commission and the Parliament to confront the numerous security challenges, including terrorism, in the sub-region.

Hon. Snowe made the observation while interrogating the report presented at the meeting of the Joint Committee by officials of the ECOWAS Commission during the 1st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament held in Abuja.

He said, “At this meeting, we should look at some solutions to the challenge of terrorism in Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, etc; how best to address this situation. We fought for this for four years. The Parliament is not competing with the Commission. We have our budget for this. …the Commission and the Parliament should work together as one family to succeed”.

“There is no way you can attack terrorism without attacking the source. That source could be poverty, governance structure which people take advantage of. ECOWAS must change its strategy for dialogue. The policy direction must change and you have to use the tools of the MPs who come from all the territories you have issues and many of the problems will change”.

Meanwhile, the Head, Regional Security Division of the ECOWAS Commission, (Col. Rtd) Dr. Dieng Abdourahmane who presented the report on ‘Status of implementation of the ECOWAS Counter Terrorism Action Plan’, disclosed that “sex, ability to rape women is one of the incentives to become Boko Haram”.

He said that the main concern for ECOWAS is the prevention of terrorism. “ECOWAS is not talking about force, our vision is to restore order, bring defaulters to justice. There is need to restore the dignity of everyone to normal way of thinking, restore communities, to restore the social contract”.