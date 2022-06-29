Stakeholders attend emergency security meeting in Ebonyi Govt House

By Peter Okutu- Abakaliki

The death toll arising from the attack on the people of Ojiogu and Okpochiri Ukwagba Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Wednesday rose to 18 in number.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the affected Communities were attacked by Ezzas within the boundary area between Ebonyi and Benue States.

In a telephone chat with the Town Union President for Ukwagba Community, Eze Moses Ekpe, the community leader who confirmed the figure added that search for the victim of the attack were still ongoing.

“As I told you, we are still searching for the victims. So far, what the bodies we have are up to 18 in number.”

The attack led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Following the ugly incident of Monday, 27th June, 2022, the State Government had a closed door meeting with the Stakeholders of the troubled communities at the Government House, Abakaliki.

The meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Kelechi Eric Igwe had the following stakeholders in attendance: Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze, Chief Frederick Omeh, Dr Okey C. Oke, Bishop Lawson Elom, Barr Chief Emmanuel Igboke, Hon . Fredick Onwe. Chief Godwin Okpoto, Mr Eze Ekpe, Hon Chinedu Awo, Hon Uzim Bernard Nwankwo, Chief Boniface Nwali, Mr. Amechi Alo, Hon Monday Nwenyim, Hon. Titus Nwenyi, Hon Mrs Eucharia Ogwale and Mr Emmanuel Nwankwo.

Also invited invited were: the chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Hon Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Commissioner for Water Resources, Special Consultant to Ebonyi state Government on security, Permanent Secretary ministry of internal security, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Mathers and Conflict Resolution.

Details of the meeting is not yet known at the time of this report but many believe that the meeting was meant to address the growing wave of insecurity in the troubled communities of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

