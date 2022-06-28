At the recently concluded Power & Water Nigeria Exhibition and Conference 2022, leading power management company, Eaton Nigeria continued to advocate for government regulation as a measure to curb the use of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas in switchgears used for electrical power distribution.

The event which was organised by Vertex Global services saw the participation of experts and exhibitors from over 20 countries. The gathering enabled global stakeholders access engaging technical discussion, on the spot assessment of region’s opportunities in power generation, distribution, renewables, and water & utilities sectors; as well as exhibition from leading local and International suppliers.

Leading power management company, Eaton Nigeria has advocated government regulation as a measure to curb the use of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas in electrical power distribution networks. This call was made during the company’s speaking session at the Power & Water Nigeria Exhibition and Conference 2022, an event that connects the Nigerian utilities industry.

During his presentation on the topic ‘A Call to Action on the ‘dirtiest’ greenhouse gas in clean energy’, Charles Iyo, Regional Sales Manager Eaton West Africa said “Sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas which is used in the production of most switchgears remains one of the world’s potent greenhouse gases that adversely affect the environment. 1kg of SF6 is equivalent to 23,500 Kg of CO2 in global warming potential, and each unit of switchgear is estimated to use 2.5 kg of SF6 gas; which makes it devastatingly dangerous to the climate.”

“Government in Africa, especially Nigeria needs to take proactive measures such as implementing new regulations to ban the use of SF6 Gas in switchgear production. Also, regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders needs to collaborate and elevate industry practice and policies to implement the use of SF6 free technology thereby creating a safe and sustainable future.” He added.

In his session, Charles further highlighted SF6 free alternatives that could positively combat climate change. He said the adoption of vacuum technology are considered safe, compact, and reliable alternatives to SF6 gas in the production of switchgears.

Eaton has been at the forefront of advocating the elimination of SF6 gas globally. The power management company pioneered SF₆ free medium voltage switchgear production in 1960 with Magnefix, a compact solution for distribution system operators. The various range of SF6 free switchgears are produced with environmentally friendly technology in comparison with the methods used by many other suppliers, which use SF6 as insulation gas.