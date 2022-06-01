



At the 28th Annual FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference, Eaton, a power management company reiterated its commitment to strengthening Africa’s economy through its continuous support for the continent’s infrastructural development. The three-day conference offered infrastructure development solution providers around the African continent an opportunity to network as well as exhibit their products and services.



The conference which was organized by The Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) for the international Federation of Consulting Engineers, Africa region, sought to provide stakeholders an opportunity to discuss pertinent issues that pertain to engineering consulting and infrastructure development. The conference featured twenty-two speakers who addressed various sub-themes such as Global Partnerships with African Consultancies for Infrastructure delivery: Sustainability and maintenance of Infrastructure. Other topics were Infrastructure Delivery: Best practices towards enhanced sustainable implementation; Infrastructure Development and the Environment. The conference also featured discuss on PPP model and infrastructure development in Africa; Infrastructure development and Technology: The potential benefits to Africa’s economy.



Commenting on the industry’s growth Kunmi Odunoku, Marketing Manager for Eaton in West Africa believes that to encourage the continuous growth of infrastructure development across Africa, the industry will rely heavily on emerging technologies as well as policy development and implementation. These will drive a fundamental shift in the sector enabling economic growth across the continent. “At Eaton, we believe that only through stakeholder collaboration can we truly guarantee the long-term sustainability of infrastructure. While our innovations support every phase of infrastructure development, we know that we cannot singlehandedly change the course of the industry. The value of events such as this cannot be overemphasized. It serves as a meeting point for stakeholders across the continent to reimagine the future of the infrastructure industry across Africa.”

In line with Eaton’s commitment to developing more efficient, sustainable power management solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our world, the company continues to advocate for the adoption of comprehensive safety solutions through the education and training of relevant stakeholders and end customers.