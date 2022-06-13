As part of activities marking its 50th anniversary, the Christian Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria (CMDA Nigeria), organized a free medical outreach for residents of Gosa in Abuja Municipal Council Area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and its environs.

The outreach, which is divided into two phases; the medical care which began 10th June and climaxed today (12th June, 2022), and the surgical care which is scheduled for 24th-26th June, 2022, was organized by CMDA and supported by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Healthcare Christian Fellowship Nigeria, Christian Pharmacists Fellowship Of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association.

Speaking with journalists at the venue on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of Christian Medical and Dental Association Of Nigeria (CMDA Nigeria), Prof. Chima Onoka, said similar outreaches were ongoing at its branches nationwide.

Responding to a question from reporters whether the outreach was just for Christians, Prof. Onoka said: “No, no no! We have seen everybody. We have seen atheists. We have seen people that are traditional worshippers. We have seen Christians. We have seen Muslims. But the message is the same. We are here to bring healing. But not just healing but also hope. And transformation in a holistic way.

“It is not just medical care. There is medical care. There is health counseling. And people are receiving all sorts of treatments free of charge. Not just people from this community but all its environs.”

Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Paul-Enenche, who are all trained medical doctors, were on ground and also attended to some of the patients.

Dr. Paul Enenche, while addressing newsmen, said Dunamis is working with the Christian Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria to “ensure that the vision of ministering to the whole man; spirit, soul and body is realised. “Minister to relieve their afflictions in the body, mental ministration and spiritual because we know that the core need of man is spiritual.

“As you can see, there are various health care delivery going on here.

“Children are being attended to by pediatricians, obstetricians and gynaecologists are here, retoroviral screening for HIV and other infectious diseases going on. Hepatitis vaccination are being administered, physicians are attending to adults, dentists, ophthalmologists, ear, nose and throat surgeons are also on ground attending to people irrespective of religion. Surgeries are being scheduled, all free of charge,” Dr. Enenche added.

Dr Paul Enenche was also the president of CMDA while in the medical school over three decades ago.