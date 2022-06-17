.

…Says, ‘You’ve Shown Remarkable Stewardship’

The House Committee Chairman on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has congratulated the Chairman of Khana Local Government Council, Dr. Bariere Thomas and his Gokana Local Government Council counterpart, Hon. Confidence Deko on their one year in office, describing their performances as remarkable stewardship.

Rt. Hon. Dekor in a statement commended the two Council Chairmen for delivering on their campaign promises, while urging them not to rest on their oars but to strive for more.

The lawmaker who represents Khana and Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, expressed delight that the coming of Bariere Thomas and Confidence Deko has breathed fresh air into the administration of the Council areas.

While noting that Ogoni people are happy with the return of peace and unity in the Councils, he charged them to be inspired by this development and do more to write their names in gold.

“Let me extend my warm felicitations on your impressive one year in office. As you work tirelessly for the wellbeing of the good people of Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas, I pray God to grant you more successes and wisdom.

“I have watched that in just one year in office, your good works are being noticed in rehabilitation and building of schools, markets, hospitals, roads and other public utilities, and I urge you to keep up the tempo”, he said.

The federal lawmaker also gave kudos to the Council Chairmen for putting sports development on the front burner, noting the enormous benefits it portends for the teeming youths to keep away from social vices.

Rt. Hon. Dekor also commended the Council Chairmen for the cordial relationship with the elders and traditional rulers in their respective domains, a situation he attributed to what he called ‘application of wise counsel from the elders’.

The former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and Works Commissioner also applauded the Council Chairmen of Khana and Gokana for bringing social life back to the areas due to the restoration of peace.