.

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has commended Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the reappointment of Chief Emeka Woke as Chief of Staff; Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Hon. Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance; and Alabo Dakorinama George-Kelly, Commissioner for Works and Special Projects.

Rt. Hon. Dekor in a statement described the appointments as heart-warming and awesomely deserving, noting that as a seasoned administrator, Governor Wike has ‘struck the right chord at the right time’.

He said Governor Wike’s penchant for putting a round keg in a round hole has again been brought to the fore, and urged the governor to keep up the tempo as he makes further appointments to fill the remaining executive positions.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, while also saluting the appointees for what he called a ‘second missionary journey’ said the development is a testimony that their earlier choice to serve the government was well thought-out as they performed creditably well.

“These men have shown capacity, proven integrity, dedication and loyalty to the government and people of the state”, the lawmaker said, and urged them for a repeat performance as they settle down to work.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Commissioner for Works, called on Rivers people to continue to support Governor Wike who is doing his best to make life better through quality service delivery.