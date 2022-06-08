By Lawani Mikairu

Dukia Gold & Precious Metals Refining Company Limited has completed arrangements for the trading of fully refined London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) investment grade gold bullion bars, its derivatives and related products on the floor of the Lagos Commodities & Futures Exchange (LCFE).

This development was disclosed at a virtual seminar organised by the

licensed precious metals mining & refining company and bullion merchant in conjunction with LCFE and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD).

The virtual seminar was attended by member firms of the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (Penops), licensed Commodities Exchange operators, Commodities Broking & trading firms and Assets manager.

Minister for Mines and Steel Development (MMDS), Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite delivered the keynote address, while Dr Oyindasola Oni, the Chairman of the National Pension Commission gave the goodwill message.

Setting the tone for the event, the Managing Director of Dukia Gold & Precious Metals Refining Company Limited ; Ms. Bose Owolabi, in her welcome address stated that the seminar was one of the many initiatives along with other partners conducted ahead of the introduction of the Dukia Gold Exchange Traded Certificate (DGETC).

Managing Director of the Lagos Commodities & Futures Exchange (LCFE), Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale,while welcoming participants, stated that the build up to the virtual seminar on investing in Gold started as far back as 2019.

He stressed that both the LCFE and Dukia Gold had long focused on how Nigerians can invest and trade in responsibly sourced Gold on a structured and regulated platform such as the LCFE.

He further expressed optimism that the Nigerian economy is taking off on a good note particularly with the development of a commodity trading ecosystem particularly for the solid minerals sector, a move which he affirmed will further diversify the nation’s economy.

Minister of Mines & Steel Development who was Chairman of the event, remarked that Gold investments are said to be a unique, time-tested wealth preservation instrument, thus creating a vehicle for Nigerians to build and preserve wealth over the long term.

He noted that Good Delivery Gold bars and their derivatives are unlike jewellery, ornaments or Raw Gold, are Investment grade Precious Metals (IPM), which are essentially financial assets that are actively traded, similar to financial instruments such as stocks and bonds.

Adegbite said it is such IPM product that a proudly Nigerian Gold and Precious Metal Refinery, the Dukia Gold and Precious Metals Refining Company Limited , one of the organisers of the webinar was introducing in Nigeria through the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange.

He urged participants and the public who are discerning and desirous of owning gold assets, to proudly consider and invest in the investment grade products of Dukia Gold, in order to add tremendous value to Nigeria’s precious metal value chain.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Dr Oyindasola Oni, highlighted the wish of the industry to have more investment grade Financial Instruments which will offer more diversifications of available financial assets, necessary to improve the portfolio results of pension funds and asset managers.

He noted that the demand for safe-haven assets by investors following record-high global uncertainty on performance of the stocks and bonds market are well documented.

He went on to point out the requirements of investment grade assets as stipulated within Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the regulations on the Investment of Pension Fund Assets.