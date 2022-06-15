By Chinonso Alozie

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Imo state chapter on Tuesday called on the Imo state government to set up a rehabilitation centre for persons with drug addiction and mental illness.

The group made this call through the president, Ikenna Ohaegbulam in Owerri, after their annual Feast of Barracuda.

The reason he gave was that the abuse of substances by the youths in the state was on the high side.

According to Ohaegbulam, “The lecture which had the theme “Drug Abuse: Identification and Rehabilitation” was part of the efforts of the group to fight the ills militating against the attainment of a just society.

“As we know, living with dignity is a Fundamental Human right. Certain practices violate human dignities such as torture, labour exploitation, bonded labour, slavery and social exclusion.

“People, who suffer mental health issues are sadly excluded socially and this is very worrisome, especially if you have friends and family who are affected.”

“The good news is that all these mental health and drug abuse issues can be addressed medically, so we pray to the State Government to consider setting up such centres in the State Capital and other locations to address such issues.

“The era of flogging and chastising demons to address such challenges was not only ineffective but abusive. We should not create new problems in a bid to address old ones,” Ohaegbulem warned.