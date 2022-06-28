ASABA—Stakeholders in the prevention of drug and substance abuse have described the problem as one of the worst forms of humanitarian crisis in the country.

The position was made during an event,with the theme: ‘Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis’, in Asaba, Delta State, organised by the State Drug Control Committee, in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

A common observation at the occasion was the rising trend of substance abuse such as the injection and inhaling of toxic materials, added to conventional abuse of addictive items like alcohol, canabis sativa and cigarettes.

A pharmacist, Prof. Ray Ozolua, in a lecture, identified peer pressure, single parenting and personal traits as causative factors in abuse and substance dependence, while recommending the establishment of special courts and rehabilitation centers as some measures at addressing the problem.

Representatives of the Nigeria Police, the Army, and Prison Services were at the summit. Also personnel from the State Basic Education Ministry and Pharmacists Council gave goodwill messages targeted at the youths, especially students.