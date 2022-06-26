Sylvester Oromoni

The family of deceased 12 years old, JSS 2 student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Stylvester Oromoni Jnr, allegedly tortured to death by some senior students has raised an alarm over alleged plot to delay proceedings at the Coroner Inquest in order to frustrate them from seeking justice.

The family noted that the representative of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the inquest court are been used to create confusion at every court sittings just to ensure that the Coroner never arrived at a conclusion to make its final report based on findings and substantial evidences at its disposal.

Consequently, the deceased father, Mr. Stylvester Oromoni, who spoke with newsmen in Warri at the weekend, has urged the leadership of the NBA to withdraw its representative, from the court proceedings inorder to allow the Coroner carry out its job diligently, so as to arrive at a conclusion in bringing out its report on the matter early enough.

He stated that allowing the NBA representative in the court would be interpreted as complicity on the part of the body to frustrate the Coroner proceedings, thereby prolonging its sittings, inorder to deny the family the justice craved over their son’s death.

In the meantime, Sylvester Oromoni, has appealed to Nigerians to keep the faith with the family, as they would not relent on their efforts until they secure justice for their late son who was alleged to have been tortured by a gang of senior students before being released to die gradually.

While assuring that no amount of frustrations can make the family abondon the cause of justice for their son, Oromoni, noted that the family was determined to seek justice even if its going to take them another three decades.

“We, the members of the Oromoni family, hereby urged the leadership of the NBA to immediately withdraw its representatives from the Coroner, inorder to assist in making the court draw conclusions based on findings and present its report appropriately”.

“I wish to state categorically that failure of NBA leadership to withdraw the said representative , from the court after this passionate appeal would be interpreted as complicity on the part of its leadership to continue to frustrate the court proceedings through its representative who had been causing confusion and dragging the court back”.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that NBA representative just like other bodies were supposed to play an observer role in the inquest proceedings but to our greatest suprise this representative has assumed the role of a Defence counsel in the case by raising issues that tends to frustrate proceeding, inorder to buy time before the Coroner”

“However, we want to appeal to Nigerians to keep the faith alive with the Oromini family and wish to thank everyone who stood by us during our trying period last year December when we lost our Dear promising son, Sylvester Oromini Jnr, to the cold hand of death as a result of complications from the torture he received while in school”.

“We assured everyone that we will continue to remain focus on the case and no amount of plots to frustrate or discourage us would succeed, as we are determined more than ever before to get justice for our late son even if it would take us another 30years to achieve this, we are prepared’, he stated.

He lamented the present situation where those alleged to have masterminded and carry out the torture that led to the death of his son had resumed new academic session in the same school, Dowen College, while his son remained lifeless in the mortuary, adding that this was a clear indication that the school authority, the students involved and their families had since moved on, leaving him and his family members to bear the heavy burden of their son’s death alone.

It will be recalled that five (5) students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, namely; Kenneth Inyang, Ansel Temile, Edward Begue, Michael Kashamu, and Benjamin Favour, were alleged by the Oromoni family to have been involved in the torture that led to the death of their son.