By Sherifat Lawal
Low blood pressure is a condition when the blood pressure is reading below 90/60mmHg.
Low blood pressure like every other diseases exhibits its own symptoms, some of which are dizziness, general body weakness, blurred vision, confusion amongst others.
Medicine to increase blood pressure is rarely needed because simple lifestyle measures or treating the underlying cause is usually effective.
Here are some of the ‘dos’ and ‘don’t’ to help ease off symptoms of low blood pressure, according to NHS.
What to do
- Move slowly from lying down to sitting down when getting out of bed
- Make sure to raise the head position of your bed by 6 inches
- Increase water intake
- Eat little but frequent meals
- Sit still for a while after eating
- Get up slowly from sitting to standing
What not to do
- Do not change position suddenly
- Avoid caffinated drinks
- Avoid too much intake of alchol
- Do not sit or stand for long period of time