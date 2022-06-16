By Sherifat Lawal

Low blood pressure is a condition when the blood pressure is reading below 90/60mmHg.

Low blood pressure like every other diseases exhibits its own symptoms, some of which are dizziness, general body weakness, blurred vision, confusion amongst others.

Medicine to increase blood pressure is rarely needed because simple lifestyle measures or treating the underlying cause is usually effective.

5 causes of Low blood pressure

Here are some of the ‘dos’ and ‘don’t’ to help ease off symptoms of low blood pressure, according to NHS.

What to do

Move slowly from lying down to sitting down when getting out of bed

Make sure to raise the head position of your bed by 6 inches

Increase water intake

Eat little but frequent meals

Sit still for a while after eating

Get up slowly from sitting to standing

What not to do

Do not change position suddenly

Avoid caffinated drinks

Avoid too much intake of alchol

Do not sit or stand for long period of time

