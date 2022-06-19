By Joy Mazoje

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh speaks on the significance of love as she chastises the broken hearts to find love again.

The actress who is a mother of one advises her fans and Nigerians as a whole on Instagram, not to be discouraged by her failed love story or the failure of others, affirming that a poor choice should not determine the ones they make.

Tonto also attested that millions of beautiful love stories serve as encouragement, but the presence of misery brings the wrong side of love.

However, Tonto acclaimed love and urged everyone not to give up on love no matter the circumstances.

She wrote: “Don’t let My Miserable Failed love story or the failure of others Love story deter you from believing you can’t make it.

Don’t let Others Poor chooses determine your LIFE/BELIEFS…

(That we fail doesn’t mean we are failures. We learn from each mistakes and we keep on the FIRE)….

There are Millions of beautiful love stories out there, It’s just that misery loves company hence you See only Bad news in the world today!!!!!!

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING.

LOVE IS SO SWEET AND ITS TRULY A GIFT TO ONE ANOTHER..

AND LOVE DONT HURT.

If it does that Ain’t Love…

DONT GIVE UP ON LOVE”

It would be recalled that Tonto Dikeh and Stan Nze who is a newly married actor, got many fluttering on internet after making a gleaming appearance in a couple’s matching outfit.

A handful of netizens made a comparison of both Stan Nze and Tonto Dikeh’s compatibility in a relationship over an outfit that appears to be for a clothing brand.

Pictures of their apparel which was captioned couple twinning, triggered lots of funny comments from Tonto Dikeh’s followers as some solicited that they keep their ‘supposed’ relationship off the social media. But, at the same time, another declared how compatible they are.