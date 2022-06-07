Don’t come to my office without your PVC, Peter Okoye warns June 7th, 12:07pm June 7th, 12:07pm Nwafor Entertainment

By Benjamin Njoku

Peter Okoye, half of singing duo, P-square, popularly known as Mr P, has revealed how he has instructed his security and management team not to allow anyone to visit him without their permanent voters card, PVC.

In a tweet on Monday, the 40-year-old singer said the directive also includes his entourage.

According to him, it becomes necessary following the need for us to get it right this time and vote bad leaders out of the corridors of power.

“I have just instructed my security and my management that no one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!.”

“This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC! No visits and travels!…we must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders”, he tweeted