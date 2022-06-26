By Ozioruva Aliu

A medical doctor and pediatrician with the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua in Edo State, Dr. Chiamaka Ogbonnaya, has been arrested by the police for alleged assault and battering of her housemaid identified as Comfort (surname withheld) said to be in Junior Secondary School 2.

She was accused of brutalizing the girl frequently with a mopping stick, turning stick, cane and any other object in sight on her ribcage and then sending the girl out and giving her raw rice, saying that would be her food for one week.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “Dr Ogbonnaya Chiamaka of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital was actually arrested by Irrua Division on the alleged offence of child abuse and battering and currently the matter is under the investigation of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation, that is, SCID, and further development will be made known to the public.” When contacted, Edo State, the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe said, she would respond once she gets the full report of the case.

She however warned that there is zero tolerance for the abuse of children in Edo.