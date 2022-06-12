By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has for the umpteenth time

warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other political parties to resist the temptation to fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the2023 general election.

The National President Dr Samson Ayokunle, who gave the warning on Sunday in Abuja, said such a step would be disastrous for the nation.

Recall that there are reports that, the APC and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, might settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, given the party’s difficulty in finding a Christian from the North, who would boost the party’s chances in the election.

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai had said that the issue of religion would not be a criterium in determining the running mate of the APC’s presidential candidate.

An APC stalwartt had on Saturday said that even though consultation was still ongoing, the idea of picking either Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who are both northern Christians, was no longer topical due to their limited clout in the region.

The source noted that North-West and North-East had the bloc votes in the region and that if the party could not find a stronger Christian from the two sub-regions, it might settle for a Muslim.

Speaking at the interdenominational church service to mark the 2022 Democracy Day at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, the CAN President, who was represented by the Founder of Sword of The Spirit Ministries International, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, warned that having a presidential candidate and the running mate from the same religion would not augur well.

Speaking on the theme ‘More than Conquerors,’ Ayokunle noted that any party that wishes to produce the next president must not undermine the Christian community.

According to him, “While I congratulate the candidates, I must sound this warning, please do not fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It would not fly. It will not stand. Rather, it would set the nation against each other.

“The candidate who will emerge is the one who works with the Church. Please, do not alienate the church.

“If you embrace equity, fairness and justice, the Nigerian electorate will reward you with their votes at the polls and they will give you their support.”

Reiterating his counsel on equity and fairness, the CAN President said the country cannot claim to practice justice when a certain region is deprived of producing a president.

He urged candidates to exalt righteousness in their campaigns saying “You can only rule when there is a nation. In your campaigns, make sure you exalt fairness, justice and equity. If there is no righteousness, fairness and equity, we will remain divided.

“There is no fairness if a certain people from a certain ethnic group are reduced to second class citizens who cannot aspire to the highest office in the land.

“We pray for an end to killing people in their place of worship. We pray for a nation that is united and where justice, fairness and equity reigns. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”

In attendance at the service were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who represented the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Representative of the Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives; Minister of Women Affairs and former Senatorial Aspirant of the APC, Paulen Tallen; President of the Court of Appeal represented by Justice H.S Samani, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of the Federal Capital Territory, Water Resources, Police Affairs, Civil Service Commission.

Others include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Representatives of the Chief of Air Staff, Major General A.B Omozoje, Representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral J.B Basan, Inspector General of Police, DIG Johnson Kokumo, Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General SA Adebayo, heads of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, and clergy men and women, including the Chaplain of the Aso Rock Chapel, Seyi Malomo

Also in attendance were Ambassadors of Jamaica, Burundi, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana and Country Director of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Walter Mulombo.