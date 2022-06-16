Listening to DJ Six7even’s new song “Long Riddim” featuring Smeeze Beatz and D3an Music, one can tell he is not regular. Watching him perform; his choice of songs, mixes and the way he holds his audience spellbound, show that he is surely developing a reputation reminiscent of legendary Nigerian performers.

From the streets of Naija to various platforms in Europe, mixing Afrobeats, Amapiano and House music, DJ Six7even continues to stand out. Known as the DJ who introduced the Amapiano sound into Nigeria, Six7even aka Amapiano god is setting the pace. He collaborated with Teni on her “Moslado” Amapiano remix and her Latest EP, which garnered over 5 million streams.

Within Nigeria, Six7even has performed for millions of fans at various top-notch events. He’s one of the first talents at Martell cognac parties and Tiger beer concerts. He also mounted the stage at the Gulder Ultimate Search Coronation Party and the Clarence Seedorf’s Heineken Uefa Champion League Tour, Lagos. The Rick Ross concert in Abuja was also one of the events in which he performed.

Born David Etuk, Six7even has extended his gigs into Europe. Years ago, he was a resident DJ at the Basement Gig events, Skybox, and Buzz Bar.