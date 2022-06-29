By Esther Onyegbula & Mistura Abdulrafiu

THE National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, disclosed that dispatch riders have become distributors of hard drugs and illicit substances, vowing to beam its searchlight on them.

The NDLEA Lagos State Commander, Alumona Callys, made the disclosure, while addressing journalists, in commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Callys said some dispatch riders provided pickup and delivery services for drug dealers in Lagos State.

In the command’s efforts to restore sanity in the fight against drug abuse, he said: “We are beaming our searchlight on activities of dispatch riders, who provide delivery services to drug dealers. They pick up and distribute drugs at designated locations.”