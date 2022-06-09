By Emem Idio

THE Group Managing Director of UK-DION Group, Mr. Micheal Diongoli has advised young entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta to practice their business with a global outlook rather than concentrating on the local markets.

Diongoli, who gave the advice during a Niger Delta Chief Executive Summit, CEOs (Summit) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the 21st century business space does not give room for mediocrity, the reason why every business operator must consciously develop the technical know-how and financial knowledge to wage war against the tide of globalization.

Diongoli, a revolutionary business leader who operates an investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa, through long-term investments in strategic sectors of the African economy including entertainment, hospitality, real estate, finance and technology, offered himself available to provide mentorship to the young entrepreneurs, as he currently does for aspiring, emerging and prospective CEO’s across Africa.

He commended Mr. Sorgwe Ernest the team leader of the delegates and organizer of the Niger Delta CEOs Summit, for painstakingly gathering CEO’s to learn the ropes of business globalization, and urged them to pay conscious attention to necessary details of Political, Economical, Social and Technological(PEST) changes and disruption in the course of doing business, in other to remain relevant in the business ecosystem.

Mr. Diongoli said that the 21st century business space does not give room for mediocrity, therefore every business operator must consciously develop the technical know-how and financial knowledge to wage war against the tide of globalization.

According to him, his recipe for success is encapsulated in his ABCDE principle, explaining that “A- Accepting challenges; it’s is a critical factor to kick start the journey for financial freedom. We must learn to take up difficult tasks because the more difficult the challenges the sweeter the result.

“Believe you can get it done. Every aspiring successful businessman must believe he or she can. You must believe in yourself to be able to run with a vision, “life will always respond to your belief system” he added.

“Commitment to your course, it is a critical tool for success. Mr. Diongoli emphasised that so many persons loose focus on their goal and get distracted because results are usually not immediate, but rather than give up he advised to stay committed to thecourse and enjoy the benefits of your commitments.

“Dedicate your available resources to achieve your result. There are three key resources to dedicate; time, money, energy. You must dedicate all you these adequately to achieve sustainable success in any sphere.

“Engage people. Diongoli stressed the fact that people are your greatest asset in business. Never be a lone ranger, when you engage people you connect to their network and expertise and this allows for business success.”

According to him, life responds to one’s decisions and demands, adding that the quality of life of every individual is a reflection of the demand they place on life and the commitment they give to the course they believe in.