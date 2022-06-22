By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc has said that it is set to reward its customers in the South-South and South-East, SS/SE, regions with millions of Naira and other attractive consolation prizes in the DiamondXtra regional draw. The draws which has been scheduled to hold on June 29, 2022, in Owerri, Imo State, will feature mouth-watering cash prizes of N1million, business grant worth N1 million, rent for a year worth N1 million, educational grant of N500,000, and the star prize – Salary4life where a lucky customer will earn N100,000 every month for 20 years.

Speaking to newsmen on the upcoming draw, Adaeze Ume, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, explained that the motivation behind the regional draws in the new season of the reward scheme is the need to transform the lives of more Nigerians across the country.

She stated: “To deliver on our promise to continually reward our customers for their loyalty and continued savings with our bank, we have decided to take the DiamondXtra reward scheme draws even closer to them. We intend to reward 38 lucky customers in the South-South and South-East region with juicy cash and consolation prizes in the LIVE draw.”